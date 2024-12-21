Alabama police charge suspect in shooting of Black transgender teenager

The mother of a Black teenager who was tragically shot in Alabama this week believes that her daughter’s transgender identity played a role in her untimely death.

According to Captain Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, 18-year-old Cameron Thompson was shot multiple times shortly after midnight on Monday. Her body was discovered later that afternoon, just a few blocks away from her residence.

According to Kennedy, the suspect and victim had a prior acquaintance. Upon reviewing Thompson’s online activity, authorities discovered that she had posted on social media about the suspect’s sexual orientation prior to her death. The specific details of these posts and the nature of their relationship have not been disclosed by the police.

The suspect, who is under 18, is being charged as an adult for Thompson’s murder. Due to state laws safeguarding the confidentiality of juvenile defendants, no further information about the case has been made available.

Nikki Matthews-Cunningham, 37, Thompson’s mother, strongly believes that the shooting was driven by Thompson’s identity.

According to The Associated Press, the mother of the victim firmly believes that the crime committed against her child was motivated by hate. She expressed her conviction, stating that if her child had not been transgender, the perpetrator would not have targeted her and taken her life. She emphasized that had it been a non-transgender girl who made negative comments about him on social media, the situation would not have escalated to such a tragic outcome.

“She said she hated that this happened to her, solely because she chose to be true to herself. That’s the only reason she lost her life.”

The definition of a hate crime varies significantly across different states from a legal standpoint. In Alabama, for instance, sexual orientation, gender, and gender identity are not recognized in the legal classification of a hate crime, according to the Department of Justice. On the other hand, thirty-two states include sexual orientation in their definition of a hate crime, while only fifteen states include gender identity.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, Thompson became the second transgender individual to be fatally shot in Alabama this year. The first victim was Tayy Thomas, a 17-year-old Black transgender teenager who was shot in Mobile, Alabama in May. AL.com reports that the individual charged with Thomas’ murder was identified as a long-term romantic partner by her family.

According to the Human Rights Campaign’s annual report, which was released on the Transgender Day of Remembrance, there have been at least 36 deaths due to violence against transgender individuals in the past 12 months. The report highlights that over half of these victims were Black transgender women.

According to Carmarion D. Anderson-Harvey, the Alabama director of the campaign, Cameron’s passing is not only a devastating loss for her family and close friends, but also a deeply tragic and unfair loss for the entire transgender community in Alabama and beyond. It is important to recognize that Cameron’s life held immense value. Her aspirations, her radiance, and her boundless possibilities were tragically taken away much too soon. It is crucial that law enforcement carries out a thorough and transparent investigation, ensuring that Cameron’s loved ones find a semblance of justice in this difficult time.

Thompson’s intelligence and ambition shone brightly, as her mother described her as someone who could light up a room when she walked in. She had dreams of attending college and making her mark in New York City.

Matthews-Cunningham expressed that the young woman was at the beginning of her journey in life.

Thompson completed her high school education this year by participating in an alternative jobs training program. She made the switch after facing discrimination at her public school, where classmates and some staff members objected to her use of the women’s restroom and refused to use pronouns that respected her gender identity, as Matthews-Cunningham explained.

Matthews-Cunningham expressed how the individual faced challenges when others failed to embrace her true identity. Despite the obstacles, she emphasized the individual’s exceptional character, describing them as a genuinely good person.

Reference article