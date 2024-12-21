Ward Parkway Mall successfully apprehends 5 shoplifters through proactive surveillance

The holiday season has kept the Property Crimes detectives of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department quite occupied.

On Wednesday night, the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) announced that they had apprehended five individuals involved in shoplifting at Ward Parkway Mall. This achievement was made possible through proactive surveillance efforts conducted in various shopping districts.

On Thursday, court documents released in Jackson County revealed the identities of the five individuals who were arrested.

Lakeisha Roland was apprehended by the KCPD for allegedly stealing Stanley cups and children’s clothing with a total value of $260 from Target.

Nancy Allen found herself in handcuffs after she was caught red-handed stealing LEGO box sets worth over $340.

La Tanya Collins was apprehended by the police after she was found stealing soap and wellness cleansers worth over $45. Similarly, Jessica Stewart was also arrested for stealing underwear and a baby stroller, amounting to a total value of more than $180. Additionally, David Nolte was taken into custody for stealing various medical items and a football, which were valued at just over $86.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, the KCPD stated that detectives will continue their surveillance efforts.

Five individuals were apprehended on Wednesday night, between 2 and 8 p.m.

