Ward Parkway Mall successfully apprehends 5 shoplifters through proactive surveillance

Posted by Jan McDonald December 21, 2024

The holiday season has kept the Property Crimes detectives of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department quite occupied.

On Wednesday night, the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) announced that they had apprehended five individuals involved in shoplifting at Ward Parkway Mall. This achievement was made possible through proactive surveillance efforts conducted in various shopping districts.

On Thursday, court documents released in Jackson County revealed the identities of the five individuals who were arrested.

Lakeisha Roland was apprehended by the KCPD for allegedly stealing Stanley cups and children’s clothing with a total value of $260 from Target.

Nancy Allen found herself in handcuffs after she was caught red-handed stealing LEGO box sets worth over $340.

La Tanya Collins was apprehended by the police after she was found stealing soap and wellness cleansers worth over $45. Similarly, Jessica Stewart was also arrested for stealing underwear and a baby stroller, amounting to a total value of more than $180. Additionally, David Nolte was taken into custody for stealing various medical items and a football, which were valued at just over $86.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, the KCPD stated that detectives will continue their surveillance efforts.

Five individuals were apprehended on Wednesday night, between 2 and 8 p.m.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.