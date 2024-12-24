Snowstorm Sweeps Through NYC: Forecast, Impacts, and What to Expect

The weather forecast for Christmas Eve includes information about timing, impacts, and radar. It provides crucial details to help you plan your day and stay prepared for any weather-related events.

The forecast will give you an idea of when you can expect certain weather conditions to occur. This timing information is essential for making decisions about outdoor activities or travel plans. By knowing when to expect rain, snow, or clear skies, you can adjust your schedule accordingly.

Additionally, the forecast highlights the potential impacts of the weather. It outlines any potential hazards or disruptions that may arise due to the conditions. This information allows you to take necessary precautions and ensure your safety.

Moreover, the radar imagery provides a visual representation of the weather patterns in your area. It allows you to track the movement of storms, precipitation, or other atmospheric phenomena. By keeping an eye on the radar, you can stay informed about any approaching weather systems.

Overall, the Christmas Eve weather forecast provides valuable insights into the timing, impacts, and radar imagery. It helps you make informed decisions and stay prepared for whatever weather conditions may come your way.

Overnight, a new snow-producing system entered the Northeast, potentially leading to hazardous travel conditions on Tuesday morning. The Tri-State area has issued Winter Weather Advisories for some regions.

Several inches of snow fell over the weekend across parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, causing slippery travel during what was believed to be one of the busiest travel periods of the year. The latest system has arrived in the aftermath of this snowfall.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the snow is expected to persist throughout the morning and then taper off in the afternoon as the wave of low pressure moves away from the coast. The National Weather Service has reported an 80% chance of precipitation.

Snowfall is expected to continue until Tuesday, December 24, 2024, according to the latest forecast from FOX Weather.

“Be prepared for snow showers tonight, as they may cause slippery conditions for your morning commute tomorrow,” warned FOX 5 NY’s meteorologist, Mike Woods, in a recent social media post.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, although some roads may become slippery, it is not expected to significantly affect travel unless the roads are not pre-treated.

According to Woods, the snowfall will come and go rapidly, but it will be sufficient to leave a layer of snow outside.

