Weather Alert: Alabama’s Expected Tornado Threat And Damaging Winds

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Alabama, including Birmingham, ahead of a cold front expected Tuesday. Forecasters predict brief, isolated tornadoes and wind gusts up to 60 mph, mainly in southeastern areas.

The NWS predicts the development of severe weather when warm, unstable air interacts with a cold front approaching the region. The NWS has assigned a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) to indicate the possibility of scattered thunderstorms.

Officials advise residents to stay weather-aware and review their emergency plans. Officials encourage using various alert sources, such as weather radios or smartphone apps, to obtain timely warnings. Officials also recommend securing outside objects and selecting secure refuge areas.

As cooler, drier air moves in, we expect storms to start early Tuesday and tail out by the evening. We forecast a calmer, partly sunny day on Wednesday, offering relief from the stormy weather.

Stay tuned for updates as conditions change.

