Snow and Freezing Rain Hit Early Christmas Eve from Virginia to New York, Prompting Advisories

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for areas including Northern Virginia, Maryland, Northern Delaware, Southeast Pennsylvania, and Southern New Jersey due to anticipated snow and freezing rain.

A cold front is expected to move east, bringing with it the chance of snow late tonight and Tuesday morning. This front will interact with the remaining bitter cold air, resulting in very cold lows this morning in the low teens and single digits. However, there will be a recovery in temperatures today, with sunshine dominating for much of the day. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid-20s in areas north and west of the coast, while heading south towards Southern New Jersey will see temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The East Coast is currently experiencing clear skies, while the Great Lakes region is witnessing the movement of the next weather system. However, this weather front doesn’t contain significant moisture, so there is no need for concern regarding unexpected weather events. Clouds will start to increase tonight, and a frontal line of snow showers will approach the coast on Tuesday morning, around or shortly after daybreak. As the skies may remain clear for a while tonight, temperatures will decrease to the upper teens to mid 20s before stabilizing once the clouds roll in.

Light snow is expected in the morning hours, specifically between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. However, this snowfall will be brief in duration. In certain areas of Southwest NJ and Southeastern Pennsylvania, there is a possibility of the snow mixing or transitioning into freezing rain. Due to this, Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. Fortunately, conditions are expected to improve in the afternoon once the front moves offshore. In terms of temperatures, we can anticipate highs in the mid to upper 30s by late afternoon.

After the front passes through, the air behind it won’t be as cold as the air ahead of it. As a result, we can expect clear skies on Tuesday night, and there won’t be any precipitation concerns. On Christmas morning, temperatures will dip into the upper teens to mid 20s. However, Christmas Day itself should be pleasant and sunny, with temperatures in the 30s, which is typical for this time of year.

The upcoming week will be characterized by dry and chilly weather as high pressure strengthens across Upstate NY and New England. As a result, temperatures will remain relatively low. On Thursday and Friday, we can expect some sunshine with highs in the 30s. Moving on to the weekend, Saturday will likely remain dry. However, on Sunday, there will be a low-pressure system moving from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes, bringing some rain to conclude the weekend.

