Explosives And Knives Discovered In Bag For Pennsylvania Bound Flight

A woman flying to Pennsylvania was found with dozens of fireworks, as well as knives, replica firearms, and pepper spray in her carry-on bag.

On December 15, a bag was flagged by a Transportation Security Administration officer at Los Angeles International Airport. The bag was flagged because multiple prohibited items were detected in the X-ray machine.

Upon inspection, the officer discovered a total of 82 consumer-grade fireworks, three knives, two replica firearms, and one canister of pepper spray inside the bag, which was designated for Philadelphia.

“The sheer number of prohibited items discovered in a single carry-on bag is extremely concerning,” said LAX TSA Federal Security Director Jason Pantages. “This traveler should have followed TSA’s tried and true advice – unpack your bag before you pack it to ensure you don’t bring any prohibited items to the security checkpoint. We are in the midst of the holiday travel season when security checkpoints will be busy everywhere. Let this incident serve as a reminder to all travelers to double-check the contents of your bag prior to coming to the airport.”

The Los Angeles World Airport Police Department and bomb squad were called in to question the passenger and seize the fireworks. It is unclear whether the woman in question will face charges, as the TSA did not provide any information regarding this matter.

Fireworks are prohibited in both carry-on and checked bags, while any knives or replica firearms must be packed in a checked bag.

According to the TSA, you are allowed to bring one 4-ounce container of pepper spray in your checked baggage. However, it is important that the container is equipped with a safety mechanism to prevent any accidental discharge. It’s worth noting that self-defense sprays containing more than 2% tear gas are not permitted in checked baggage.

The TSA website provides a comprehensive list of items that are not allowed in carry-on and checked bags.

