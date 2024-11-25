Shooting occurs after altercation at bar in southern Indiana

A shooting took place in southern Indiana during the early morning hours on Sunday, resulting in a man being injured. The incident occurred after an argument broke out inside a bar in Spencer County.

The Indiana State Police responded to a shooting incident at The Chateau located at 6980 East State Road 62 in Mariah Hill. According to the police, the incident occurred around 3:21 a.m. following an argument that escalated into gunfire.

Paris D. Keaton, 28, engaged in a heated argument with three other individuals at The Chateau.

Keaton engaged in a physical altercation with a 32-year-old man outside the bar, which resulted in the latter being shot.

According to the police, Keaton allegedly returned to the bar and aimed the gun at two other individuals present. They all stayed at the location until law enforcement officers arrived.

The victim was transported to Owensboro Regional Health Hospital in Kentucky for treatment of the gunshot wounds.

Keaton faced serious legal consequences when he was apprehended and accused of committing multiple felonies, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, and criminal recklessness. These charges carry significant weight and highlight the severity of the alleged offenses.

