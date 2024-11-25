State Expands Program For Homeless Into More Counties

The New York State Office of Mental Health has announced the successful launch of a new Safe Options Support, or “SOS,” team to assist in bringing stability to people experiencing chronic homelessness in two upstate counties. The Monroe Plan for Medical Care operates the new team, providing aid to individuals in Onondaga and Oswego counties, particularly those grappling with mental health and substance abuse issues.

“Since the first teams launched two years ago, the Safe Options Support program has helped bring lasting stability to the lives of New Yorkers who were experiencing homelessness and with complex medical and behavioral health needs,” Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said. “The partnership between Catholic Charities and RSS will help deliver critical services to individuals with mental illness who are now living unsheltered in an area that is largely rural. The success and growth of this program is demonstrating how Governor Kathy Hochul’s mental health initiative is continuing to strengthen our state’s system of care.”

The Monroe Plan for Medical Care received $5 million over five years to run the program in Onondaga and Oswego counties. Late last summer, the crew began canvassing in areas around Onondaga County, followed by Oswego County this fall.

Monroe Plan’s SOS program will collaborate closely with the Rescue Mission in Onondaga County and Oswego County Opportunities in Oswego County, all of which have extensive expertise and excellent contacts in their respective regions. These relationships will guarantee that clients receive comprehensive treatment, including housing help, mental health support, and access to local resources.

Monroe Plan for Medical Care Chief Operating Officer Kim Hess stated, “We are thrilled to receive this OMH award, which will allow us to extend our services in Central New York. Our collaborations with Rescue Mission and Oswego County Opportunities will be critical in providing comprehensive treatment and housing assistance to people experiencing homelessness in Onondaga and Oswego counties.”

These multidisciplinary outreach and referral-based teams now serve 22 counties in the upstate region and Long Island, including areas with large concentrations of New Yorkers suffering homelessness. So far, the 11 teams operating in upstate and outside of New York City have enrolled over 400 people in their services—approximately 64 of whom are unsheltered—and assisted 142 people in finding permanent housing.

The SOS program employs vital time intervention, an evidence-based technique that assists vulnerable individuals in crisis in obtaining housing and other assistance, including vital mental health care. Teams collaborate with homeless individuals to enhance their abilities and support systems, enabling them to secure housing and transition their care to community-based providers.

Gov. Kathy Hochul increased funding for the SOS teams from $25 million in the 2023 State Budget to roughly $34 million last year and $35.2 million in 2025. This has enabled the program to expand beyond the initial teams created in New York City in 2022 to include ten teams in upstate New York and one on Long Island.

Broome, Chenango, Otsego, Steuben, Chemung, Tompkins, and Tioga counties in the Southern Tier currently host SOS teams. In addition, teams are currently canvassing communities in Westchester, Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan, and Ulster counties in the Hudson Valley Region; Albany, Schenectady, and Saratoga Counties in the Capital Region; Cortland, Onondaga, and Oswego in Central New York; Monroe County in the Finger Lakes Region; and Erie County in the Western New York Region.

In addition, the SOS initiative is supporting 15 teams to canvass the New York City area, including subways and transit stations. These teams assisted nearly 620 people in finding permanent homes, with 133 of them put in OMH-licensed housing.

