Man Refuses To Remove His Wife From Life Support And Prays For Two Months Until She Rises And Hugs Their Newborn Son

Zack and Autumn Carver were overjoyed to welcome their third child in 2021. Little did they know, however, the immense pain they would endure during their son’s birth.

For the first time in more than seven weeks, Autumn, an Indiana mother who underwent an emergency c-section while hospitalized with COVID-19, made headlines.

Autumn Carver, 34, experienced a heartwarming moment on October 19, 2021, when she held her baby, Huxley, for the very first time. This joyous occasion took place at the same Indiana hospital where she had given birth to Huxley through an emergency C-section at just 33 weeks’ gestation on August 27.

