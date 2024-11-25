Man Refuses To Remove His Wife From Life Support And Prays For Two Months Until She Rises And Hugs Their Newborn Son

Posted by Jan McDonald November 25, 2024

Zack and Autumn Carver were overjoyed to welcome their third child in 2021. Little did they know, however, the immense pain they would endure during their son’s birth.

For the first time in more than seven weeks, Autumn, an Indiana mother who underwent an emergency c-section while hospitalized with COVID-19, made headlines.

Autumn Carver, 34, experienced a heartwarming moment on October 19, 2021, when she held her baby, Huxley, for the very first time. This joyous occasion took place at the same Indiana hospital where she had given birth to Huxley through an emergency C-section at just 33 weeks’ gestation on August 27.

Full story with photos here: Man refuses to take wife off life support, prays for 2 months before she rises and hugs newborn son

Reference Article

 

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.