Sen. Blackburn encourages DOD to take military action against mysterious drones

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has taken action regarding the ongoing drone sightings across the eastern United States. In a letter sent to the U.S. Department of Defense on Tuesday, she expressed her concerns.

The Tennessee senator, in his letter, has asked for additional details regarding the DOD’s evaluations of the drone sightings. He specifically requested information about the counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems that are being utilized to investigate these sightings, as well as the department’s coordination efforts with federal, state, and local authorities.

“The reports of drone activity appear to be part of a broader pattern of foreign surveillance and intelligence-gathering efforts, including the 2023 Chinese spy balloon incident and the recent Chinese-backed Salt Typhoon hack targeting our telecommunications networks,” Blackburn wrote. “These actions demonstrate a clear willingness from adversarial nations to utilize unconventional technologies to surveil, gather intelligence, and intimidate.”

Blackburn urged the DOD to “take all necessary steps – up to and including military action – to ensure the protection of our air space and the security of the American people.”

Mysterious drones have been spotted flying over New Jersey and other parts of the East Coast, causing speculation and concern about their origin and purpose.

According to a joint statement by the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, Federal Aviation Administration, and the Department of Defense, out of the over 5,000 drone sightings reported to the FBI in recent weeks, approximately 100 were considered credible and required further investigation.

During a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, federal law enforcement and intelligence officials were questioned by the House Intelligence Committee regarding the drones, according to Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, as reported by CNN. Himes stated that the panel was informed by authorities that there is currently no evidence of any public safety or national security threats related to the drones.

According to White House national security spokesman John Kirby, the federal government has not identified any public safety or national security risks from the drone sightings in the northeast. Kirby stated that the officials believe these sightings could be attributed to lawfully flown drones, planes, or even stars.

