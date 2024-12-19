Man Accused Of Robbing Johnson County Child At Gunpoint Apprehend In Missouri

Posted by Jan McDonald December 19, 2024

A 19-year-old suspect, who had robbed an 11-year-old child at gunpoint and stolen their backpack, was apprehended in Kansas City after a thorough search.

The Overland Park, Kansas, Police Department made an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 18, stating that they have issued a warrant for the arrest of the individual suspected to be involved in a burglary that took place on Dec. 9.

Law enforcement officials received a call about an aggravated robbery at around 8:05 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9. The incident occurred in the vicinity of 133rd and Outlook St. The suspect broke into a vehicle and quickly fled the scene.

As the stolen vehicle prepared to leave the neighborhood, a passenger, later identified as Kory M. Atkinson, 19, leaped out and forcefully took an 11-year-old child’s backpack at gunpoint.

According to recently filed records from the Jackson County, Missouri, Circuit Court, authorities have located and arrested Atkinson in Kansas City. An extradition waiver has been signed and ordered, ensuring that Atkinson will be brought to Kansas to face the charges against him.

Atkinson faces charges of aggravated robbery and is currently held in custody in Missouri. Upon his return to Kansas, a bond of $250,000 has been ordered for him.

The investigation is still underway.

Jan McDonald
