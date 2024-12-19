Mississippi Man Sentenced For Counterfeiting Cash During Travel From Tennessee To Florida

Bryan Lyndell Chapman, a 27-year-old resident of Mississippi, has been handed a federal prison sentence of three years and ten months. The charges against him include the manufacturing of counterfeit Federal Reserve notes and the illegal possession of a firearm, despite being a convicted felon.

Senior U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan issued the sentence, which required Chapman to forfeit a Bushmaster pistol, ammunition, a printer, and provide restitution to his victims.

Chapman has been held in custody since his arrest on February 26, 2024.

According to court documents, it was revealed that Chapman embarked on a journey from Tennessee to Florida between late 2023 and January 2024, where he actively participated in counterfeiting activities. During his trip, he skillfully crafted counterfeit $20 bills and proceeded to utilize them at multiple establishments.

On January 17, 2024, deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) conducted an investigation into a vehicle in which Chapman was riding as a passenger. During the search of the vehicle, law enforcement uncovered the following items:

A loaded firearm Ammunition Equipment for manufacturing counterfeit Federal Reserve notes 78 counterfeit $20 bills 35 incomplete counterfeit pages with the front of $20 bills printed on them



Further investigation uncovered that Chapman had been released on bail for a felony firearm charge in Mississippi when he was arrested. It was also discovered that he had previously been convicted of aggravated assault in Tennessee. Due to his status as a convicted felon, Chapman is legally prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

Chapman has been ordered to forfeit the firearm, ammunition, and counterfeiting equipment, as well as make restitution to the businesses he defrauded, in addition to serving the prison sentence.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) – Jacksonville Office, and the United States Secret Service – Jacksonville Office, conducted a thorough investigation into the case.

