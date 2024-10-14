Semi-professional football player killed in rollover crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill

Posted by Jan McDonald October 14, 2024

Davian Andrew Pallotto of Prospect in New Haven County died after rolling his 2007 Cadillac CTS at 11:15 p.m. on Friday, October 11, according to Connecticut State Police.

Pallotto was driving north on I-91 when he drove across a lane of traffic onto a grassy median, losing control around Exit 23 and starting to drop, according to authorities. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Pallotto was a running back for the Connecticut-based Tri-State Bruins, a semi-pro football team in the East Coast Football League, which includes teams in Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire.

Dozens of friends, teammates, and fans expressed their condolences and memories for the young man known for his quick feet and powerful heart, whom they nicknamed “CMac.” Many people believed he had a promising future because of his work ethic and talent.

Authorities are looking into the cause of the crash. Troopers want anybody who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact Trooper Kaitlyn DeMaio at 860-534-1098.

Jan McDonald
