Man and woman sharing motorcycle killed in East Harlem crash with SUV driver

A man and a woman died when their motorcycle collided with an SUV in East Harlem early Sunday.

The 32-year-old male and 35-year-old woman were riding a motorcycle together when they collided with a Toyota RAV4 driver at E. 106th St. and Third Ave. around 4:40 a.m., police said.

Both cyclists were killed. Police added that they brought the Toyota driver to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

Police were still looking into the crash early Sunday.

According to NYPD statistics, 35 of the city’s 195 traffic fatalities this year featured motorcycles, compared to 30 of the 198 fatalities during the same time period in 2023.

Reference Article