Police Detain Person of Interest in New Jersey After Two Bodies Found in Manassas Basement

Posted by Jan McDonald October 14, 2024

In the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 13, police received a distress call requesting a welfare check at a residence on Hanson Grove Court in Manassas. Responding officers discovered two individuals with gunshot wounds in the basement area of the home.

They were both declared deceased at the location.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department, authorities have detained an individual in New Jersey who is believed to be connected to the incident.

There is a belief that they were acquainted with each other, and it seems that the incident was not a random occurrence.

Police noted that as of 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, no charges had been obtained.

According to a spokesperson, the detectives are currently conducting an active investigation into the incident in order to establish the circumstances that led to the shooting. They are also seeking to speak with anyone who may have information that could assist them in their investigation.

The authorities are expected to release information about the victims as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.

Jan McDonald
