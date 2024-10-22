SCSO identifies man detained in connection with Shelby Farms shooting

The family of Ellie Young has created a GoFundMe campaign to cover the costs of her funeral and memorial services. At present, the campaign has already raised over $25,000, which is well on its way to reaching the $28,000 goal.

An eyewitness captured a video of Jackson Hopper’s arrest, which WREG has obtained.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man responsible for the fatal shooting of a woman at Shelby Farms.

On Saturday, at around 12:15 p.m., a tragic incident took place in the parking lot of the Visitor Center at Shelby Farms, resulting in the untimely death of 22-year-old Ellie Young due to a fatal gunshot.

As the Jeep came to a stop, a white Honda CRV with Kentucky temporary tags pulled up behind it. The suspect, who would later be identified as Hopper, proceeded to fire two shots into the back of the Jeep.

According to the affidavit, Hopper and Young had recently ended their relationship.

After escaping from the scene of the crime, he proceeded to lead law enforcement on a chase that spanned multiple counties.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley recounts the intense chase that unfolded in Covington. During the pursuit, Hopper allegedly made a dangerous move by attempting to run over the Tipton County Constable while the Constable was trying to deploy stop sticks.

According to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, Hopper is accused of deliberately trying to run over a Dyer County sergeant who had positioned spike strips at the county line.

Law enforcement officers successfully executed a PIT maneuver on Highway 51, which resulted in Hopper crashing out. Despite his attempt to resist arrest, deputies managed to apprehend him.

When he was apprehended, deputies discovered a firearm in his car.

SCSO stated that additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

