Alabama Man Arrested in Rome for Assaulting Woman and Car Theft

Posted by Jan McDonald October 22, 2024

Jeffrey Seath McClure, a 43-year-old resident of Jasper, AL, was apprehended in Rome following allegations that he assaulted a woman by strangling her and striking her in the face, subsequently making off with her vehicle.

According to reports, McClure hit the woman repeatedly, causing obvious facial injuries.

Accusations are made against him for breaking her television and confiscating her cellphone when she tried to call 911 for assistance.

After stealing her vehicle, which is valued at $45,000, McClure then fled the scene.

McClure faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, obstruction of a 911 call, battery, and criminal trespass.

