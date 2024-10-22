Police charge two people in kidnapping of three children in Fayette County

Police claim that two people kidnapped three children in Fayette County and transported them to Delaware, leading to their detention.

The Lexington Police Department informed Crimes Against Children investigators on October 7 that two “non-custodial family members” had kidnapped three children.

Detectives identified the vehicle carrying the youngsters, and troopers in Delaware stopped it.

Police have arrested Ashley Brown, 29, and Kolene Shahan, 50, and charged them with three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

The children’s ages were not mentioned.

