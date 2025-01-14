SchoolFest 2022 tops $20K for Demopolis City Schools Foundation

SchoolFest 2022, a friendly competition among the four DCS campuses, proved to be one of the biggest single fundraising events for the Demopolis City Schools Foundation to support the Classroom Grants Program.

The more than $20,000 raised during the spring event helps pay for projects, programs, and equipment that promote excellence in the classroom. The winning school–Westside Elementary– also received an extra grant of $1,000.



This year WES, also received an official DCSF chair, which will be displayed in the lobby all year. The chair will be passed along to the winning school after each SchoolFest.

“We love SchoolFest because it’s the culminating event of the year. Students get to participate in fun activities throughout the day and many say it’s ‘the best day ever’,” said Emily Black, first grade teacher at WES. “It always brings a smile to our faces knowing we have provided them a fun event to end their school year.”



“SchoolFest means a lot to us at WES,” Black continued. “We know we are putting money back into the schools by raising money for the classroom grant program.” The good competition between the schools encourages organizers to think of new activities and ideas for the annual event.

With the extra grant WES received, Black said the school is looking to purchase a cotton candy machine to use at SchoolFest and other events during the year.

“We are beyond thankful for all the Foundation does for our students and schools,” she said.



Demopolis City Schools Foundation Executive Director Margaret Anne Gilchrist announced the SchoolFest 2022 winner at the Teacher Institute. “Seeing the excitement on the teachers’ faces was so gratifying. You can tell they really do put their heart and soul into their classrooms! I look forward to working with each school and our community this year as we go on a quest for excellence.”

Second place winner for SchoolFest was U.S. Jones Elementary, which received an extra $750 grant. Third place went to Demopolis Middle School with a $500 grant.

The Demopolis City Schools Foundation is an independent nonprofit established in 1993 to encourage private philanthropic support of the Demopolis public school system. Governed by a 33-member Board of Directors, the Foundation has provided over $1.3 million in classroom grants since its inception, including more than $59,000 this school year. The Foundation also holds over $1.5 million in reserve and endowment funds to ensure continued support in the future.