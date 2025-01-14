Tuberville Blocks Promotion of Lloyd Austin’s Aide, Citing ‘Concerns’ Over Hospitalization Handling

Alabama – Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has placed a hold on the promotion of a senior aide to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. This aide, who is being considered for a four-star commander position in the Pacific, was previously involved in a heated disagreement with Tuberville over the Pentagon’s health care policies.

Tuberville has blocked the promotion of Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark due to concerns regarding Clark’s involvement in failing to announce Austin’s absence during a health emergency in January.

According to Tuberville’s spokesperson, Mallory Jaspers, Sen. Tuberville has expressed concerns regarding Lt. Gen. Clark’s actions during Secretary Austin’s hospitalization. Jaspers claims that Lt. Gen. Clark was aware of Secretary Austin’s incapacitation but failed to inform the Commander in Chief.

According to Jaspers, Clark had a duty to inform President Biden about Austin’s absence from duty. This was necessary because Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and later placed in an intensive care unit due to complications from prostate surgery in December.

Lt. Gen. Clark, a senior commissioned officer, is obligated by his oath to inform the President of the United States (POTUS) whenever the chain of command is at risk. Senator Tuberville eagerly anticipates the release of the upcoming Inspector General (IG) report, as stated by Jaspers.

President Biden has selected Clark to be the commanding general of the U.S. Army in the Pacific.

Clark was among the few Austin aides who were reportedly aware of Austin’s emergency hospital admission.

The Pentagon kept Austin’s hospitalization a secret until January 5th, leaving senior White House officials unaware for at least three days.

Tuberville and Austin had a months-long disagreement regarding the Pentagon’s practice of reimbursing service members for travel expenses when they travel out of state to access reproductive health procedures, including abortions.

Senator from Alabama delays military promotions for over 10 months, blocking advancement for more than 451 officers. Eventually gives in to mounting pressure from Senate colleagues, including fellow GOP senators.