Chaotic Brawl Erupts During Buffalo Bills Home Opener Tailgate

The home opener was nothing less than busy for the police departments including Orchard Park and the Erie County Sheriff’s. They received a ton of calls at the Buffalo Bills home opener at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. They includes

missing persons car crashes fights intoxicated persons missing people suspicious people illegal parking disturbances welfare checks reckless driving domestic disturbances stolen vehicles



Just moments before the game, a significant altercation unfolded at 3819 Southwestern Boulevard in a private parking lot. The incident resulted in the arrest of three individuals who were charged with disorderly conduct. They are scheduled to appear in court in Orchard Park. It is worth noting that some of the individuals involved were underage and required their parents to come and pick them up due to their intoxication.

During the home opener, Orchard Park Police encountered numerous complaints and calls, one of which involved a drunk individual hitting another person and fleeing the scene. However, there is no information regarding any underage drinking tickets in addition to the disorderly conduct charge. The police department shared a press release highlighting the major incidents they addressed during the event.

The Buffalo Bills are currently en route to Miami as they prepare to face off against the Dolphins in a highly anticipated Thursday Night Football matchup. Following their game in Miami, the Bills will have a substantial 11-day break before they return home to take on the Jaguars on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Josh Allen has received medical clearance to participate in the upcoming game. Concerns arose among fans following the home opener, as Josh Allen sustained an injury to his non-throwing hand. However, he has assured everyone that he is fully prepared to take the field.

