Rain expected to return for Christmas Day after warming up earlier this week

Monday is expected to be a delightful day, with abundant sunshine gracing the skies. The presence of high pressure northeast of Alabama will bring in a dry and cool air mass from the east. As a result, we can expect dry conditions throughout the day, with temperatures reaching the pleasant mid-50s range.

On Christmas Eve, expect a dry day with increasing clouds from the west. The temperatures will be warmer, reaching the lower 60s. As Santa arrives, clouds will move into Central Alabama during the night. It will be a chilly night with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

On Christmas Day, expect cloudy skies and mild weather as scattered showers move across the Southeast U.S. Unfortunately, Alabama won’t be experiencing the ideal Christmas weather, as rain is in the forecast. Despite the less-than-desirable conditions, temperatures will reach the lower 60s.

On Thursday and Friday, expect a mostly dry day with cloudy skies as high pressure brings in dry air to Alabama. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will remain mild with highs ranging from the lower to middle 60s.

On Friday, Central Alabama will experience another round of scattered showers as an upper-level wave moves across the region. Expect temperatures to reach the 60s during this time.

The weekend is shaping up to be quite active in terms of weather. We can expect showers and the possibility of a few storms, with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. It’s important to note that there might be some severe weather associated with this system, so we’ll be closely monitoring the situation. Stay prepared and stay safe!

