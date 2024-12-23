Ivey announces financial support for victims of domestic violence

Gov. Kay Ivey has made a commitment to provide further assistance to victims of domestic violence by allocating additional resources to the state’s Domestic Violence Trust Fund. Among the organizations benefiting from this initiative is the Montgomery Area Family Violence Program, also known as the Family Sunshine Center. This program offers comprehensive support and services to victims residing in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes, and Montgomery counties.

Fourteen domestic violence shelters, including the center in Montgomery, will receive funding from a trust fund. This trust fund is generated through a marriage recording fee and is distributed on a quarterly basis. The Alabama Legislature established the trust fund in 2015, with the endorsement of then Lt. Gov. Ivey. Lt. Gov. Ivey continues to support the program and its efforts to assist domestic violence victims.

The trust fund administered by Ivey allocated a sum of $105,757 to the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence. This organization plays a crucial role in monitoring and supporting regional domestic violence agencies. Additionally, the state Office of Prosecution Services was granted $80,000 from the fund. Their responsibility is to thoroughly investigate and prosecute cases related to domestic violence.

“These funds play a crucial role in providing secure shelters for victims of domestic violence and their families who need to escape abusive environments,” expressed Ivey. She further commended the agencies and their dedicated staff members for their unwavering commitment to assisting individuals in breaking free from volatile situations and starting anew.”

Several factors determine appropriations to each agency, including the population of the service area and the frequency of domestic violence incidents in those areas.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) manages the trust fund.

“ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell commends Gov. Ivey for consistently showing her compassion for domestic violence victims and their families. He highlights her endorsement of initiatives like the Domestic Violence Trust Fund, and ADECA stands united with the governor in supporting these organizations and their invaluable efforts.”

Domestic violence agencies received a total of $1.1 million in funding during the first three quarters of 2024 to support victims. The allocation of funds for these regional agencies is directly tied to the marriage recording fees collected.

Several other agencies also receive trust fund monies and serve different areas.

Safeplace Inc. serves the counties of Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion, and Winston.

AshaKiran Inc. in Madison County.

Crisis Services of North Alabama serves the counties of Jackson, Madison, and Morgan.

Domestic Violence Crisis Services are available in Cherokee, DeKalb, and Marshall counties.

Victim Services Cullman Inc. serves the community of Cullman County.

The Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama – Walker County provides valuable support and resources for families in the local community.

Second Chance Inc. serves the counties of Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph, and Talladega.

SAN Inc., also known as Turning Point, serves the counties of Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter, and Tuscaloosa.

SafeHouse of Shelby County serves the counties of Chilton, Coosa, and Shelby.

