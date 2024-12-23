Fedex Worker From Alabama Detained For Dumping Undelivered Packages In Holmes County

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has arrested Latavion Lewis, an Alabama-based contracted FedEx worker, in connection with a missing packages case.

FedEx cooperated with investigators to identify Lewis as the driver responsible for the undeliverable packages. When deputies approached Lewis, he agreed to meet with them at the HCSO, where he acknowledged trashing parcels at several places rather than returning them to the FedEx facility due to late delivery hours.

HCSO has recovered 44 packages sent to the Bonifay Post Office for proper delivery to recipients so far.

Lewis is now facing accusations of organized fraud, grand theft, and illegal dumping. Sheriff Tate applauded deputies’ prompt action and the Bonifay Post Office’s cooperation in ensuring the parcels reached their intended recipients.

