Police in a proactive approach sweep Walden Galleria

Once again, it has become somewhat of a holiday tradition for Cheektowaga police officers to be called to the Walden Galleria on the evening of December 26th, also known as the day after Christmas.

According to Captain Jeffery Schmidt of the Cheektowaga police, the increased police presence at the mall was not a reaction to a particular incident. Instead, it was a prearranged and organized operation to conduct a thorough search of the mall at closing time, taking into account past occurrences on Boxing Day.

Police officers arrived at the mall at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday. Despite reports of the mall being closed, 7 News witnessed shoppers still entering the premises. The mall was originally scheduled to close at 8 p.m.

The Walden Galleria has a long history of post-Christmas violence, dating back at least a decade.

According to a report from 7 News, a brawl at the mall in 2014 led to the arrest of six individuals.

Fights erupted on Boxing Day in 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Earlier tonight, the Cheektowaga Police took to social media to remind individuals about the mall’s policy regarding teenage visitors.

The department issued a reminder regarding the parental escort policy at the Walden Galleria. According to the policy, individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 21 years or older from 1:00 PM until closing time. Each 21-year-old is allowed to supervise up to five teenagers.

