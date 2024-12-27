Pet Food Recalled Following A Testing Positive For Bird Flu

Northwest Naturals pet food has issued a recall for a batch of their products due to testing positive for bird flu, according to an announcement made by the company.

The company is recalling 2-pound bags of Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food.

The product was available for purchase in various states across the United States, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Washington.

The batches that are being recalled have “best if used by” dates of May 21, 2026, and June 23, 2026.

A house cat in Oregon lost its life after eating the Northwest Naturals pet food, which has since been recalled by health officials.

“We are confident that this cat contracted H5N1 by eating the Northwest Naturals raw and frozen pet food,” said Oregon Department of Agriculture State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz. “This cat was strictly an indoor cat; it was not exposed to the virus in its environment, and results from the genome sequencing confirmed that the virus recovered from the raw pet food and infected cat were exact matches to each other.”

Health officials are advising pet owners against giving their pets raw or undercooked meat products due to concerns about bird flu. In addition, they are cautioning against feeding animals raw milk because of the risk of bird flu contamination.

If you have any recalled pet food, please make sure to safely dispose of it and reach out to the retailer where you bought it for a refund.

Reference Article