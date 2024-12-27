SC lawmakers discuss bill that may result in the conviction of drug dealers for homicide

South Carolina lawmakers are cracking down on drug dealers with a new bill that seeks to hold them accountable for homicide charges. The aim is to combat the use and distribution of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is, it’s like this beast that’s in our country now, and it is not, it’s not going anywhere,” said Holly Alsobrooks, the co-founder of Fentanyl Kills U.

Fentanyl Kills U is an organization dedicated to raising awareness about the deadly drug and its devastating effects. This bill holds a significant personal significance for Alsobrooks, as she tragically lost her son, Cody, to just one pill.

“They make one poor choice one night, and they foster that. Cody was my only child, so I’m doing this; we are all doing this so that our children’s lives did not end in vain,” she said.

Alsobrooks is teaming up with lawmakers to lend her support to the Drug-induced Homicide bill. This legislation aims to specifically target individuals who knowingly distribute fentanyl or similar substances. Representative Tommy Pope, the one who pre-filed the bill, emphasized that while many drug users may not be aware that they are consuming fentanyl, the dealers are fully aware of what they are selling.

“If you envision when you got the brownie mix from the store, the cake mix from the store, and you’re mixing it up. You know how you always end up with a couple dry spots? You know? You have to keep mixing. Well, if you don’t mix it, you’ve got some that are pure powder, and some may be the other items that were added. Well, the same thing happens when they’re mixing this up and cutting these drugs,” he said.

Pope emphasized the importance of noting that the bill contains highly specific language that can provide immunity to certain individuals.

“You’re not trying to prosecute users. Also, there’s a section that we have to be careful of because we want to urge people to contact medical help. You know, we’ve got a section article 19 in the in the drug code that talks about, you know, some sort of immunity for calling for help to save lives.”

If convicted, the dealer could face a maximum prison sentence of 30 years under the bill, in cases where the person who consumed fentanyl tragically passes away.

The House Judiciary will give priority to reviewing the bill when the session commences on January 14.

