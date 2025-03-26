Identity Of Human Remains Revealed To Be Vanished Wyoming Woman

A Wyoming Game and Fish warden discovered human remains in Washakie County on Monday, according to official reports.

The Washakie County Sheriff’s Office has now identified the person who was discovered.

“With profound sadness, the Washakie County Coroner’s Office confirms that the human remains discovered on March 23, 2025, have been positively identified as Breanna Mitchell,” the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office stated.

According to a WCSO social media post, Washakie County Coroner Jeff Lapp identified Mitchell using dental information provided by his dentist practice. Her bones were located north of the location where her vehicle became stranded in July 2023.

“Ms. Mitchell’s family has been notified, and our thoughts are with them as they deal with this unimaginable loss.” “We send our heartfelt condolences,” the post reads. “At this stage, the Washakie County Coroner has not determined a cause of death.”

The sheriff’s office requested time to examine the cause of Mitchell’s death.

“We understand that speculation may arise within the community, but we urge everyone to remember that this case involves a loved daughter, mother, sister, and friend,” according to the message. “We respectfully request tolerance and understanding for Breanna and her loved ones. We understand the sadness and worry that Breanna’s family and friends have experienced. While this identification may provide some closure, we will continue to seek answers if new information becomes available.”

The WCSO thanks everyone who offered to help locate Mitchell.

On July 22, 2023, authorities reported Mitchell missing due to her vehicle becoming stranded on Nowater Trailer. The truck was eventually discovered abandoned more than 5 miles down the difficult two-track road that runs through the Badlands.

More information will be shared when it becomes available.

