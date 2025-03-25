Missing Grundy County Man Found Dead Sunday Morning

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office discovered human remains on Sunday morning in a wooded portion of the Fiery Gizzard Recreation portion within South Cumberland State Park.

Tyler Curtis, a Tracy City resident, has been positively identified after being reported missing in late February.

The matter is still an active investigation. Although we do not currently suspect foul play, we have not completely ruled it out.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Grundy County Medical Examiner’s Office, all Grundy County Fire and Rescue agencies, Sewanee Fire and Rescue, the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency, Constable Kyle Collins, Constable Chris Boyd, and all volunteers who helped with the search and recovery efforts.

A special thanks goes out to the State Park Rangers at Fiery Gizzard for their continuous support and assistance throughout this case.

