A Maryland man is accused of hiding in his grandmother’s closet and waiting to kill her

Police have arrested a man who allegedly hid in his grandmother’s closet before attacking and killing her. He then walked to the police station to report himself.

The Montgomery County Police Department issued a news release regarding the incident. Detectives from the Police Department arrested and accused Spencer Dillon Hamilton, 27, with the murder of his grandmother, Pauline Yvonne Titus-Dillon, 87. Both come from Potomac.

Hamilton apparently strolled into the Rockville City Police Station on Sunday morning at about 8:08 a.m. and claimed to have killed a family member. Police and Fire Rescue came quickly to the 12600 block of Tribunal Lane. When cops arrived, they discovered Hamilton’s grandmother, Titus-Dillon, motionless in the bathtub. According to the news release, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services attempted to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead on the site.

Investigators at the home identified Hamilton as the primary suspect. Detectives apprehended him at the Rockville City Police Station and charged him with first-degree murder.

Hamilton Reportedly Hid Inside His Grandmother’s Closet Before Attacking Her

According to NBC Washington, charging records state Hamilton was “lying in wait within the victim’s bedroom closet.” He apparently attacked his grandmother between 4:00 and 4:30 a.m. Titus-Dillon reportedly suffered a brutal assault at the hands of her grandson. Hamilton allegedly stabbed her in the back, struck her in the head and face, and then strangled her. He then attempted to transfer his grandmother’s body and tidy the crime scene. The motive for the attack is unknown.

According to the charging paperwork, he left the residence in the morning with his grandmother’s credit cards, laptop, and phone. Hamilton informed a judge via CCTV from the jail that he wants to represent himself. The judge reacted by recommending a mental examination.

People reported that Titus-Dillon graduated from Howard Medical School. She later became a dean at the institution.

The Baltimore Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death for Titus-Dillon. Hamilton is reportedly being held in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. He has a court hearing scheduled for April 7.

