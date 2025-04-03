Illegal Gambling Operation Shut Down In Houston; Owner Apprehended

An investigation by Constable Mark Herman’s Criminal Investigations Division resulted in the shutdown of an illegal gambling operation in the 6300 block of Fallbrook Dr. and the arrest of 46-year-old Meayeath Kang.

Investigators obtained information about illicit gaming activity at the facility and carried out an undercover operation to confirm the claims. After confirming the illicit activities, a search order was issued and carried out.

During the raid, investigators recovered roughly $9,910 in suspected gambling earnings, multiple pieces of illicit gaming equipment, and paperwork proving the criminal activity.

They detained Meayeath Kang and charged him with operating a gambling establishment.

Constable Herman stressed the risks involved with illicit gaming enterprises, claiming that they attract a wide spectrum of criminal activity and endanger community safety. He cautioned that the earnings of these businesses frequently finance severe criminal enterprises.

“If you suspect a location of illegal gambling, please contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472 or on-line at www.constablepct4.com/regulatory-enforcement-unit . All complaints or tips can be made anonymously,” said Constable Mark Herman.

