A Grand Jury Indicted A Man Accused Of Kicking A 2-year-old Boy Down A Metro Escalator

A federal grand jury indicted a 26-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly kicking a stranger’s two-year-old child down an escalator at a Metro station in 2023, according to federal lawyers.

Federal prosecutors allege that William Woodson, 26, of Southeast, D.C., kicked the newborn while walking down the Mount Vernon Square Metro Station escalator with his mother on July 24, 2023. The attack was unprovoked, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Woodson left the station shortly after, followed by the victim’s mother, all while carrying the child, who had suffered head bleeding and facial damage.

Officials reported that they had stopped Woodson nearby after the mother called 911.

The boy was taken to Children’s National Hospital and treated for a moderate concussion before being returned home to his mother, according to officials.

Woodson was charged with three felony counts: first-degree child abuse, assault with substantial bodily injury, and another charge stemming from a separate incident against an adult earlier that day, according to officials.

