Police chase ends with man jumping from Trump Tower balcony

A homeless man attempted to evade the police by leaping from a balcony at Trump Tower while they were trying to remove him from the premises, according to authorities.

After the fall, he sustained injuries and was promptly transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center by EMS. Fortunately, his condition remained stable throughout the ordeal.

According to a source interviewed by the Daily News, the man was described as “crazy.” The source revealed that the man had caused a disturbance and was being escorted out by the police. However, in a shocking turn of events, the man unexpectedly jumped over a railing and fell approximately 30 feet to the lobby below.

Trump made an appearance in the city on Thursday for the annual Al Smith Charity Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown. According to reports, he arrived at Trump Tower approximately an hour after the individual had jumped off the balcony.

