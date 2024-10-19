AG Yost Files Lawsuit Against Marysville Couple for $81,000 due to Failure to Provide Services and Poor Workmanship

In a lawsuit filed today in Union County Common Pleas Court, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost accuses a Marysville couple of collecting payments for window and door installations but failing to complete the work or offering inadequate service.

Ransom and Maggie Kulasa, along with their business MBR, have been named in the lawsuit. The lawsuit arises from complaints filed by 24 consumers in six central Ohio counties. These consumers allege subpar workmanship or a failure to provide the promised services.

“Oh, it’s just plain and simple, taking money without giving anything in return is just wrong,” remarked Yost. “When you enter into a business contract, it holds meaning, and in this particular instance, it means they have an obligation to pay what is due.”

The Attorney General’s Office aims to obtain restitution of more than $81,000 for the consumers who were affected, along with civil penalties and a permanent injunction to prevent the couple and their business from continuing to violate Ohio’s consumer protection laws.

If you believe that you have encountered any unfair or deceptive business practices, it is highly recommended that you reach out to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. You can contact them at www.ohioprotects.org or by calling 800-282-0515. They are dedicated to addressing and resolving such matters for the benefit of Ohio residents.

