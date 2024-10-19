Second Suspect Apprehended In Ohio Drug Deal Shooting Death

A second suspect has been apprehended in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in August in Columbus.

Shavez Hargrave, the 29-year-old suspect, made his court appearance on Wednesday following his arrest.

On the evening of August 21, authorities were alerted to an accident and gunshots on the 5100 block of Cedar Drive in Columbus.

Remarcus Smith-Heagler, 27, was discovered by officers seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, having sustained gunshot wounds.

The injured individual was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical state, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries later on.

On October 10, the police made an arrest in connection with the murder of Smith-Heagler. Dewarin Powell, a 22-year-old individual, was apprehended by SWAT officers. The authorities were still actively searching for Hargrave, who was also believed to be involved in the crime.

According to prosecutors, the shooting originated from a drug deal. Hargrave has been granted a $1.5 million bond.

Reference Article