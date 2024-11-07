Police: 2 Women Arrested For $1000 Murder To Hire Plot Of Ex-boyfriend In Maryland

two women were detained in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy aimed against one of the suspect’s ex-boyfriends In Maryland,

Adelaida Consuelo Zacarias Chacon, 53, of Germantown, and Reyna Gomez Lopez, 40, of Philadelphia, are the suspects. Adelaida Consuelo Zacarias Chacon, 53, of Germantown, and Reyna Gomez Lopez, 40, of Philadelphia, face charges of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder for an alleged murder-for-hire scheme against Chacon’s ex-boyfriend.

According to authorities, a caseworker informed detectives that Zacarias Chacon attempted to pay someone to assassinate her ex-boyfriend on June 28.

Detectives also discovered contacts between Zacarias Chacon and her former sister-in-law, Gomez Lopez, indicating that Chacon paid Gomez Lopez $1,000 to find someone prepared to conduct the murder. Investigators also discovered a bank transfer that confirmed the payment.

We have taken both suspects into custody.

Zacarias Chacon faces first-degree murder conspiracy and first-degree solicitation charges. Gomez Lopez is awaiting extradition to Montgomery County on a first-degree conspiracy to murder allegation.

