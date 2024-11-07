Police: 2 Women Arrested For $1000 Murder To Hire Plot Of Ex-boyfriend In Maryland

Posted by Jan McDonald November 7, 2024

two women were detained in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy aimed against one of the suspect’s ex-boyfriends In Maryland,

Adelaida Consuelo Zacarias Chacon, 53, of Germantown, and Reyna Gomez Lopez, 40, of Philadelphia, are the suspects. Adelaida Consuelo Zacarias Chacon, 53, of Germantown, and Reyna Gomez Lopez, 40, of Philadelphia, face charges of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder for an alleged murder-for-hire scheme against Chacon’s ex-boyfriend.

According to authorities, a caseworker informed detectives that Zacarias Chacon attempted to pay someone to assassinate her ex-boyfriend on June 28.

Detectives also discovered contacts between Zacarias Chacon and her former sister-in-law, Gomez Lopez, indicating that Chacon paid Gomez Lopez $1,000 to find someone prepared to conduct the murder. Investigators also discovered a bank transfer that confirmed the payment.

We have taken both suspects into custody.

Zacarias Chacon faces first-degree murder conspiracy and first-degree solicitation charges. Gomez Lopez is awaiting extradition to Montgomery County on a first-degree conspiracy to murder allegation.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.