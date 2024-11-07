Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are developing throughout parts of Texas and Oklahoma

Posted by Jan McDonald November 7, 2024

Good afternoon, everyone. As predicted yesterday and this morning, we are witnessing a large region of heavy showers and thunderstorms fueling up and intensifying with the assistance of the afternoon sun working the atmosphere.

We have a short line of strong to severe thunderstorms that runs from southeast Kansas, through eastern and central Oklahoma, and into northeast Texas. Ahead of that powerful line, we are seeing scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms across the extreme northeast corner of Texas, western Arkansas, and a large portion of Missouri.

Some of these storms have previously produced huge hail, devastating winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and radar-indicated rotation. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northeast Texas and central/eastern Oklahoma until 6:00 p.m. CST.

We expect these watches to become more widespread as the storms move east/northeast, eventually reaching the Texas Gulf Coast and parts of Louisiana. Overnight and tomorrow, we expect the long-duration event to spread severe weather from west to east across the region.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.