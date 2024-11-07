A Wanted Felon From Mississippi Has Been Arrested In Antioch With A Loaded Gun And Drugs

U.S. Marshals arrested a felon in Antioch on Tuesday who was wanted in Mississippi on various drug and firearms counts, according to officials.

On November 5, authorities detained Kevon Tucker, 32, after spotting him outside a house on Arbor Knoll Boulevard.

Tucker fled on foot after authorities approached and declared their presence, carrying a loaded revolver and a red bag, according to accounts.

Authorities seized both the gun and the bag after Tucker threw them into a bush and fled.

According to court filings, the bag included 70 grams of marijuana, 8.2 grams of cocaine, and oxycodone tablets. Officers discovered $750 in cash on Tucker following a search.

Investigators raided Tucker’s residence in Clay County, Mississippi, in September and found “seven and a half pounds of cocaine worth $250,000, a pound of pot, crack, fentanyl, four handguns, and a rifle,” according to WCBI.

In 2013, a Mississippi court found Tucker guilty of a felony. Metro Jail holds him on a $167,000 bond.

