A Wanted Felon From Mississippi Has Been Arrested In Antioch With A Loaded Gun And Drugs

Posted by Jan McDonald November 7, 2024

U.S. Marshals arrested a felon in Antioch on Tuesday who was wanted in Mississippi on various drug and firearms counts, according to officials.

On November 5, authorities detained Kevon Tucker, 32, after spotting him outside a house on Arbor Knoll Boulevard.

Tucker fled on foot after authorities approached and declared their presence, carrying a loaded revolver and a red bag, according to accounts.

Authorities seized both the gun and the bag after Tucker threw them into a bush and fled.

According to court filings, the bag included 70 grams of marijuana, 8.2 grams of cocaine, and oxycodone tablets. Officers discovered $750 in cash on Tucker following a search.

Investigators raided Tucker’s residence in Clay County, Mississippi, in September and found “seven and a half pounds of cocaine worth $250,000, a pound of pot, crack, fentanyl, four handguns, and a rifle,” according to WCBI.

In 2013, a Mississippi court found Tucker guilty of a felony. Metro Jail holds him on a $167,000 bond.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.