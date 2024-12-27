Virginia Man Arrested in Maryland Traffic Stop Following ‘Sovereign Citizen’ Standoff

On Tuesday night, Troy Jerrell Smiley, a 43-year-old resident of Aldie, caused quite a hassle for the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. He was pulled over in Salisbury near Walston Switch Road and Campus Drive.

The police pulled the car over initially because the driver was speeding and had registration violations.

Smiley proceeded to worsen his situation even further.

During the encounter, Smiley, a self-proclaimed traveler who adheres to the concept of sovereign citizenship, defied multiple lawful orders to provide identification and necessary vehicle documents, according to officials.

After all attempts to resolve the situation failed, deputies had no choice but to physically remove Smiley from his vehicle.

After being arrested, deputies conducted a search on Smiley and were able to identify him by his Virginia driver’s license, according to investigators.

After being processed, Smiley was released to the Wicomico County Detention Center. He faced charges and received citations for:

Failure to obey reasonable lawful order; Obstructing and hindering; Resisting arrest; Failure to provide truthful identification; Failure to display registration card; Failure to display license; Displaying expired registration; Exceeding posted maximum speed limit (60 mph in a 40 mph zone).



