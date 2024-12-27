Illinois State Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Crash Involving State Trooper

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 apprehended John Fleet, a 69-year-old resident of Wilmington, IL, for violating Scott’s Law (Class 4 Felony). The arrest came after a tragic collision last night that resulted in the death of Trooper Clay M. Carns.

Trooper Carns spotted debris in a lane on southbound I-55 just north of Blodgett Road near Channahon at approximately 9:42 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2024. Reacting swiftly, he turned on his emergency lights, pulled over to the right shoulder, and got out of his vehicle. As he was picking up the debris, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by John Fleet collided with Trooper Carns.

Trooper Carns tragically lost his life at St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet around 10:45 p.m., as a result of his injuries. Thankfully, Fleet, the other individual involved, did not sustain any injuries and stayed at the scene.

Trooper Carns, a dedicated officer with ISP, had served for 11 years and was 35 years old at the time of his passing. He was assigned to Troop 3, where he dutifully carried out his duties. He leaves behind his loving wife Meghan, as well as his children Gray and Ally. Trooper Carns is also survived by his parents Patti and Danny Carns, and his siblings Chad Carns, Erica (Carns) Raciack, and Elyssa Carns.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a Scott’s Law charge against Fleet on December 24, 2024. Fleet was also issued multiple citations under the Illinois Vehicle Code by ISP. These offenses are not detainable, and Fleet was subsequently released.

In just three years, ISP has encountered a significant number of Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022 alone, there were 25 crashes, resulting in 13 troopers being injured. The following year, in 2023, there were 21 crashes, leaving seven troopers injured. And this year, in 2024, there have already been 26 crashes, with twelve troopers injured and tragically, one death. This alarming trend highlights the importance of the Move Over Law, also known as “Scott’s Law” in Illinois. According to this law, all drivers must move over when they approach an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated. It serves as a crucial measure to ensure the safety of both the emergency responders and other motorists on the road.

Violating the Move Over Law can result in a substantial fine ranging from $250 to $10,000 for a first offense. In cases where the violation leads to injury to another person, the offender’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of six months to two years. For more details, please refer to the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d.

The charges presented do not serve as evidence against the defendant, and it is important to remember that in the eyes of the law, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

