Pennsylvania Woman Hits Into 3 Deputies In Florida, Killing Them

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Pennsylvania woman killed three deputies when she crashed into them last week.

The crash on Thursday morning claimed the lives of Palm Beach County Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller and Corporal Luis Paez. Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, a deputy, died on Monday at a hospital.

The three were working on traffic enforcement when one of the deputies’ motorcycles wouldn’t start, forcing them to stand on the grassy shoulder as they waited for jumper cables.

According to investigators, an SUV driver approached a slower car in front of her and swung to the right, colliding with the cops.

Over the weekend, neighbors, relatives, and friends came together to pay tribute to the deputies.

“I think it’s a chance for the community to show how much they care about its police officers, especially those that have been here for so many years as Butch was and so much a part of the community. We can just begin to imagine how difficult this loss is for the families,” Royal Palm Beach Mayor Jeff Hmara said.

“There is no such thing as closure in a situation like this, but it helps the families deal with their emotions,” said Mike McLoughlin, a former member of law enforcement.

The driver, whose name remained undisclosed, may face charges.

Investigators report that she was helpful at the scene.

Investigators believe she was not impaired at the time of the incident, but the results of blood testing are still pending.

In terms of traffic infractions, the Florida Highway Patrol stated it will investigate whether the woman violated any laws, such as speeding, careless driving, or reckless driving.

