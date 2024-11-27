Governor Greg Abbott Warns Hospital Over Doctor’s Video Viral Video On Migrants

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a response to a doctor’s viral video criticizing the mandatory collection of immigrant patient data in hospitals. In his statement, Governor Abbott implied that he may consider withdrawing funding as a consequence.

In response to Dr. Tony Pastor’s TikTok video, where he encouraged patients to decline answering questions about their citizenship status, the governor took to X (formerly Twitter). The governor expressed concerns about the potential consequences of sharing such information, particularly for undocumented migrants who could face deportation.

On August 8, Governor Abbott signed an executive order, which was put into effect on November 1. The order requires hospitals to document the number of immigrants they provide medical treatment to through Medicaid. In a recent development, the governor seemed to indirectly warn Pastor’s employers.

“Hey Texas Children’s Hospital & Baylor College of Medicine, this doctor is putting your Medicaid and Medicare funding at risk,” he posted on X, sharing an article about the doctor’s video.

“You better think twice & have crystal clear records. There will be consequences for failing to follow the law in the Executive Order.”

Providers must report quarterly data starting from March 1, 2025, as stipulated by the order. Additionally, hospitals are required to inform patients that their care will not be impacted by their response to the question.

In the video, the Pastor expressed his unease, stating that he and others felt “super uncomfortable” about the order. He also voiced his concerns that the information gathered through the order could potentially be utilized for the purpose of deporting individuals.

The executive order does not explicitly state this, but it highlights the significance of illegal immigration on Texas and suggests that having information on a patient’s status could potentially assist in securing federal funding.

In response to Abbott’s post, Texas Children’s released a statement expressing its support for the executive order and reassuring that its hospitals were fully compliant.

The statement emphasized that although employees at Texas Children’s have their own personal opinions on various matters, it is important to note that these views may not necessarily align with the official stance of the hospital.

“We remain committed to putting patient care at the forefront of our priorities, while also ensuring that we adhere to all laws and legal directives.”

As part of Operation Lone Star, Governor Abbott issued an order to implement a range of measures aimed at reducing migrant crossings from Mexico into Texas.

The governor has been advocating for stronger border barriers, which include the installation of buoys in the Rio Grande and the addition of extra razor wire alongside the fences already built by federal agencies.

Texas has been at the forefront of challenging the Biden administration’s border policies. Attorney General Ken Paxton has spearheaded several lawsuits addressing this issue. Some of these lawsuits have argued that migrants are placing a strain on the resources of states.

Reference Article