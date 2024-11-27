3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Oklahoma Following Recent Shocks in New Mexico and California

Posted by Jan McDonald November 27, 2024

On Sunday (November 24), a 3.3-magnitude earthquake was detected in Oklahoma by the US Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Jefferson, with a depth of 7.3 kilometers (4.5 miles). At the time of publication, the USGS had received five reports from individuals who felt the tremors.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the Oklahoma earthquake occurred just three days following a 3.4-magnitude earthquake in New Mexico on November 21. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Whites City at a depth of 7.3 kilometers (4.5 miles).

The United States Geological Survey reported that the New Mexico earthquake took place just two days following a 2.7-magnitude earthquake in California on November 19. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Alum Rock, with a depth of 6.4 kilometers (4.0 miles).

The California earthquake happened shortly after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit Papua New Guinea on November 15, as reported by the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake struck Kokopo at a depth of 51.9 kilometers (about 32.2 miles).

The United States Geological Survey reported that the Papua New Guinea earthquake occurred just two days after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Mexico on November 13. Santiago Tepextla experienced the earthquake at a depth of 12.6 kilometers (approximately 7.9 miles).

Jan McDonald
