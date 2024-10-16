Pennsylvania State Troopers Sent to Florida Following Hurricane Milton

Posted by Jan McDonald October 16, 2024

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 54 state troopers from Pennsylvania are being deployed to Florida to assist with law enforcement operations following Hurricane Milton.

On Friday, Col. Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, proudly announced the dispatch of Pennsylvania State Troopers to Florida to aid the hurricane-affected residents. He emphasized the unwavering commitment of the state police to public safety and service, highlighting their readiness to offer assistance during this critical period.

In late September, Pennsylvania dispatched multiple teams to North Carolina to provide aid and assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. As a continuation of their relief efforts, Pennsylvania has now deployed additional teams to assist with ongoing recovery and support operations.

Randy Padfield, the Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, emphasized the crucial importance of swiftly mobilizing resources to aid other states in times of natural calamities.

Padfield stated that the deployment of Pennsylvania resources was made possible through the nationwide Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). This compact enables states to quickly share essential resources in times of need, all while following the leadership and direction of the requesting states.

