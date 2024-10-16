Missing infant discovered after Ohio Amber Alert issued; suspect in arrest

Investigators found an abducted 2-month-old boy at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert Tuesday and apprehended the accused kidnapper a few hours later.

According to police, at 3:25 p.m., the suspect, 27-year-old Russell Burris, abducted the infant after a domestic quarrel in Lithopolis. Police last spotted the two leaving in a silver 2009 Honda Accord with the license number KJC3489.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, there were two other persons in the car when Burris allegedly took the child: a 53-year-old lady and a 58-year-old man.

A Columbus police official confirmed to NBC4 at 5:38 p.m. that they had handed off the missing newborn near Lachlan Landings Drive, a street north of Groveport and about a 20-minute drive from where they went missing.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Burris’ arrest on social media.

Law police stated that they had grounds to believe the infant was in danger at the time of abduction.

Reference Article