Brothers who own over 100 VIP Smoke Shops face felony charges

Posted by Jan McDonald October 16, 2024

A nearly two-year investigation resulted in the indictment of three people, including the two operators of a well-known chain of smoke shops.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office indicted brothers Wael Sharaydeh and Ismail Sharida on 60 counts. The indictment also named a third guy, Murad Salem.

The two brothers own more than 100 VIP Smoke Shops across Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Court documents obtained by WLWT on Tuesday implicate them in hashish trafficking and corrupt behavior.

The two defendants who appeared in court on Tuesday pleaded not guilty. Their bonds were set at $250,000.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.