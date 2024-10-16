Brothers who own over 100 VIP Smoke Shops face felony charges

A nearly two-year investigation resulted in the indictment of three people, including the two operators of a well-known chain of smoke shops.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office indicted brothers Wael Sharaydeh and Ismail Sharida on 60 counts. The indictment also named a third guy, Murad Salem.

The two brothers own more than 100 VIP Smoke Shops across Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Court documents obtained by WLWT on Tuesday implicate them in hashish trafficking and corrupt behavior.

The two defendants who appeared in court on Tuesday pleaded not guilty. Their bonds were set at $250,000.

