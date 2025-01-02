Pennsylvania Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2025 as NICU Celebrates New Year

Pennsylvania Hospital celebrated the arrival of its first baby of 2025 just minutes past midnight, while also rejoicing over the presence of four premature babies in the Intensive Care Nursery.

Jenna and Ryan Mahoney welcomed the arrival of their son, Callum Patrick Mahoney, at 12:27 a.m., marking the start of the new year. Weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces, Callum holds the honor of being the first baby born at a Penn Medicine hospital in 2025. The proud parents couldn’t contain their joy and shared heartwarming photos of their precious bundle, who is thriving in their loving care.

Four babies in the Intensive Care Nursery (ICN) joined Callum in celebrating the New Year. These little ones, who need extra care due to their premature birth, brought joy to the hospital staff and their families as they welcomed the start of 2025 together.

Photos of the NICU’s New Year’s festivities were shared by Pennsylvania Hospital, showcasing the devoted care given to these little patients and the happiness experienced by their families.

Congratulations to the Mahoneys and all the families who are celebrating the New Year with their precious new additions!

