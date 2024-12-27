One person killed in explosion at Georgia food plant

According to authorities, a Tyson Foods plant in Camilla, Georgia, went up in flames due to an overnight explosion, resulting in the unfortunate death of at least one person.

According to Mitchell County Coroner Jamey Thompson, a woman has sadly passed away at the plant located at 7220 U.S. 19 in Camilla. However, rescue crews are currently unable to reach her due to the presence of debris and extensive damage obstructing their path.

“We can confirm that we have visually seen her, but we currently do not have access to her,” he explained.

Recovery efforts were temporarily paused on Friday morning due to the need for heavy machinery to access the scene.

Several people sustained injuries in the explosion, and currently, the exact number of injured individuals remains unknown.

According to Thompson, it appears that there was an explosion at the site, and it is reported that the woman was present when the explosion occurred.

The Camilla Fire Chief, Jamie Sullivan, confirmed that as of 2:50 a.m., the fire was extinguished, but crews were still present at the scene to prevent any potential re-ignition.

Crews are engaged in a lengthy recovery process as a result of a portion of the building collapsing, he explained.

Thompson promised to provide further updates later on Friday morning.

“I am aware that the food industry is significant for Mitchell County, and it is unfortunate that only a portion of the plant suffered damage,” he acknowledged. “My heart goes out to the victims who were burned and to the victim who tragically lost their life. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected.” This incident is not the first fatal occurrence at a food plant in Georgia in recent years.”

In January 2021, six workers at a chicken processing plant in Gainesville tragically lost their lives due to a devastating liquid nitrogen leak.

