Oklahoma residents bracing for potentially hazardous winter conditions

Okmulgee County Emergency Management issued a warning on Facebook on December 28th, alerting the public to the hazardous winter weather conditions that lie ahead. They urged individuals to take immediate action and stay updated on the forecast. Tulsans should be particularly cautious, as the cold temperatures may result in treacherous icy roads.

Suzanne Jackson, a resident of Utah, admits that she tends to always envision the worst-case scenario when it involves icy roads and the possibility of getting stranded.

“As you go through the checkout, you reach over and grab a hand warmer… and you stick them in your glove box cause you never know you’re going to need those,” said Jackson.

Jackson expressed her desire for everyone to fulfill their responsibilities in the face of potential winter weather.

Jackson emphasized the importance of staying indoors for the safety of both individuals and the community as a whole.

Despite being well-prepared for safety, Jackson still had some lingering questions.

“My question is, is the city prepared? I know I’m prepared pretty prepared, but is the city prepared,” said Jackson.

“Our guys will run studded tires on their units if they’re able to. We’ll work with D. O.T. to make sure that they’re prepared to put sand on the roadways,” said Southall

According to Southhall, a good way to prepare is by ensuring that your tires are properly inflated and limiting your trips outside the home if you don’t have seasonal tires.

Southall suggests that it is best to avoid tailgating other vehicles while driving. Jackson emphasizes the importance of taking into account the possible adverse road conditions.

“Just plan for it, if you know the road are icy then plan for it,” said Jackson.

Reference Article