Man reported missing in Illinois found alive in Adair County

A search in Adair County, Kentucky has successfully located a missing man from Illinois in a field.

Around 3 p.m. on December 29, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office received a report from K105, a media partner of WNKY News 40, regarding an abandoned vehicle discovered on Pelston Cemetery Road in Breeding, Kentucky.

According to Adair County Emergency Management, deputies at K105 were informed that the vehicle belonged to 74-year-old Thomas Burden of Round Lake Beach, Illinois.

More than a dozen agencies collaborated to carry out an extensive search for Burden, with the operation being suspended on two occasions due to hazardous weather conditions.

Around 10:15 p.m., Chris Taylor, the fire chief of Campbellsville, managed to locate Burden by utilizing a thermal drone.

Emergency officials have reported that Burden was discovered conscious and located approximately 1,300 feet away from the vehicle. He was suffering from hypothermia at the time.

After the incident, Burden was immediately rushed to T.J. Health Columbia for prompt medical attention. He was later transferred to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment and care.

The ACEM reported that several agencies provided assistance during the search, such as the Breeding Fire Department, Adair County 911, Columbia – Adair County Fire Department, Cumberland County Rescue Squad, Campbellsville Fire & Rescue, Campbellsville Police Department drone, Kentucky Emergency Management EOC, Kentucky Emergency Management Area 10 Manager Bruce Crouch, Adair County Ambulance Service, CSI KY – Canine Search Inc., of Kentucky, Fly High Aerial Drone, Photography and Drone Deer Recovery, Alpha Team Air Support-Drone Deer Recovery, and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

